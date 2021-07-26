Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team visits 39th CES EOD flight [Image 2 of 2]

    39th ABW command team visits 39th CES EOD flight

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, inspects a mock explosive device during an immersion tour with the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 26, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    39th ABW command team visits 39th CES EOD flight
    39th ABW command team visits 39th CES EOD flight

    Incirlik Air Base
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    39th Civil Engineer Squadron
    39th Air Base Wing

