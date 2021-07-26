39th ABW command team visits 39th CES EOD flight

Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, inspects a mock explosive device during an immersion tour with the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 26, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

