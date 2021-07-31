210731-N-BR419-1072 ARABIAN SEA (July 31, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Tyler Baker wipes a plaque during a mess decks clean-up in a passageway aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 31. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6763239 VIRIN: 210731-N-BR419-1072 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mess Deck Clean-Up [Image 6 of 6], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.