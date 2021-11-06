Needed information

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Donald L. Miller, mobilization NCOIC with the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), leads a briefing for some members of the 642nd Regional Support Group during a Soldier Readiness Processing event June 11, 2021, at Decatur, Ga. The event included medical screenings and review of personal family support programs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 Resolution: 4825x3308 Location: DECATUR, GA, US