U.S. Army Spc. Jace Santana (left), a personnel manager for the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), ensures forms are correct during a Soldier Readiness Processing event June 11, 2021, at Decatur, Ga. The event included medical screenings and review of personal family support programs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 23:22 Photo ID: 6763204 VIRIN: 210611-A-VX503-0035 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.23 MB Location: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: KISSIMMEE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Check and doublecheck [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.