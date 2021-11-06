Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Check and doublecheck [Image 2 of 2]

    Check and doublecheck

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Jace Santana (left), a personnel manager for the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), ensures forms are correct during a Soldier Readiness Processing event June 11, 2021, at Decatur, Ga. The event included medical screenings and review of personal family support programs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    This work, Check and doublecheck [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Check and doublecheck

    TAGS

    Soldier Readiness Processing
    642nd Regional Support Group
    143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

