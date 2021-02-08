Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFSCC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and space operations center building [Image 5 of 5]

    CFSCC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and space operations center building

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Wendy Motta (at right), a representative for Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), presents a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to Maj. Gen DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new co-located CFSCC headquarters and Combined Space Operations Center building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021. The new building involved renovating and connecting two existing buildings, and will serve as a nexus of space operations for U.S. and allied military, civil, and commercial partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 21:22
    Photo ID: 6763133
    VIRIN: 210802-F-GJ070-1065
    Resolution: 1851x2908
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, : CFSCC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and space operations center building [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    : CFSCC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and space operations center building

    California
    CFSCC
    Hawk Culture
    VSFB
    CCSpOC

