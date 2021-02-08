: CFSCC hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new headquarters and space operations center building

Wendy Motta (at right), a representative for Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), presents a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to Maj. Gen DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new co-located CFSCC headquarters and Combined Space Operations Center building at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021. The new building involved renovating and connecting two existing buildings, and will serve as a nexus of space operations for U.S. and allied military, civil, and commercial partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)

