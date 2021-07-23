U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy French takes his final post ride, alongside his wife Marisa, at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas on July 23, 2021. Concluding his tour of duty at U.S. Army North, he will officially retire from the Army after 20 years of honorable service in February 2022, where he will join his family in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Charlotte Reavis)

