    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride

    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Charlotte Reavis 

    U.S. Army North

    The sound of nine horses’ hooves clip-clopping on the roads of Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston signaled the final post ride of U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Timothy French, as he was joined by his wife Marisa, U.S. Army North Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and Company leadership, and his platoon soldiers, July 23, 2021. Concluding his tour of duty at U.S. Army North, he will officially retire from the Army after 20 years of honorable service in February 2022, where he will join his family in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Charlotte Reavis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6763007
    VIRIN: 210723-D-NR990-562
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride, by Charlotte Reavis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride
    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride
    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride
    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride
    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride

    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Sergeant takes final ride

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    U.S. Army
    retirement
    Caisson

