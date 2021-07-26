Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering future leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    Empowering future leaders

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Madelyn Brown, 336th Training Squadron cyber transport student, takes notes during class inside Thompson Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 26, 2021. As a yellow rope, Brown has taken a charge early to become a leader amongst her peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    This work, Empowering future leaders [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

