U.S. Air Force Airman Madelyn Brown, 336th Training Squadron cyber transport student, looks at her computer during class inside Thompson Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 26, 2021. As a yellow rope, Brown has taken a charge early to become a leader amongst her peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6762858
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-ID959-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering future leaders [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
