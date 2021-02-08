210802-N-SX673-018 NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Vice Adm. Phillip Sawyer, deputy chief of naval operations for operations, sits on a panel of Indo-Pacific Security Strategy during the Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kashif Basharat/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6762842 VIRIN: 210802-N-SX673-1018 Resolution: 7420x5300 Size: 2.38 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.