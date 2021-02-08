210802-N-SX673-003 NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Panelists on the Indo-Pacific Security Strategy discuss safe sea lines of communication and growth during the Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kashif Basharat/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6762840
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-SX673-1003
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
