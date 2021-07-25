Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City and Coast Guardsmen Team 105 Stand Watch in the Pilot House [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Sioux City and Coast Guardsmen Team 105 Stand Watch in the Pilot House

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210725-N-RL695-2126
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 25, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and Coast Guardsmen assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team 105, stand watch in the pilot house, July 25, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6762605
    VIRIN: 210725-N-RL695-2126
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City and Coast Guardsmen Team 105 Stand Watch in the Pilot House [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    USCGC Forward
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

