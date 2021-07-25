USS Sioux City Transits the Caribbean Sea

210725-N-RL695-2009

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 25, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) transits the Caribbean Sea, July 25, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

Date Posted: 08.02.2021