The summer hire program at Fort Hunter Liggett, California is underway. Anthony Rangel works at the DFMWR Liggett Lanes facility.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6762602
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-MU532-420
|Resolution:
|3020x2237
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FHL Summer Hire, Anthony Rangel [Image 3 of 3], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hunter Liggett Summer Hire Program
