    FHL Summer Hire, Anthony Rangel [Image 2 of 3]

    FHL Summer Hire, Anthony Rangel

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Akuaha Moreno 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The summer hire program at Fort Hunter Liggett, California is underway. Anthony Rangel works at the DFMWR Liggett Lanes facility.

    This work, FHL Summer Hire, Anthony Rangel [Image 3 of 3], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett Summer Hire Program

