NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton, chaplain assigned to Naval Support Activity Charleston, gives the invocation at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

