NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Adrienne Benton, chaplain assigned to Naval Support Activity Charleston, gives the invocation at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 14:09
|Photo ID:
|6762584
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-UX013-1072
|Resolution:
|7231x4821
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT