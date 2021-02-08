Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea-Air-Space 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    Sea-Air-Space 2021

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Retired Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, moderates the Tri-Service Maritime Leadership Panel during the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. He is accompanied by a panel including the current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released)

