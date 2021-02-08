NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Retired Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, moderates the Tri-Service Maritime Leadership Panel during the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. He is accompanied by a panel including the current Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 12:59
|Photo ID:
|6762483
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-DE439-1062
|Resolution:
|5493x3924
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
