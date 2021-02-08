NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (August 2, 2021) Retired Adm. John Richardson, former Chief of Naval Operations, moderates the Tri-Service Maritime Leadership Panel during the Sea-Air-Space 2021 exposition. Panel guest speakers include current Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael M. Gilday; Adm. Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and Gen. David Berger, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Sea-Air-Space exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released)

