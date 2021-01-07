Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing conducts large-scale deployment [Image 7 of 8]

    908th Airlift Wing conducts large-scale deployment

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    Air University Public Affairs

    A volunteer Airman observes a deployment at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1 2021. The 908th ARW sent personnel to hundreds of different locations around the world during this deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Clingerman)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 11:23
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    This work, 908th Airlift Wing conducts large-scale deployment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    Deployment
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    908th
    908th ARW

