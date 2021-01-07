Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing conducts large-scale deployment [Image 3 of 8]

    908th Airlift Wing conducts large-scale deployment

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    Air University Public Affairs

    An Airman transiting through the 908th Airlift Wing collects his thoughts at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1 2021. The 908th ARW sent personnel to hundreds of different locations around the world during this deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Clingerman)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
