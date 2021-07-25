DbD 2021 Opening Ceremony ARFOR and F-FDTL

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Forces (ARFOR) and the Forcas de Defesa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) interact following the opening ceremony of exercise Dalan ba Dame 2021 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, 26 July. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. First Class Tony Foster, 412th Theater Engineer Command)

