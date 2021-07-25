Soldiers with the U.S. Army Forces (ARFOR) and the Forcas de Defesa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) interact following the opening ceremony of exercise Dalan ba Dame 2021 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, 26 July. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. First Class Tony Foster, 412th Theater Engineer Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6762303
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-WR054-098
|Resolution:
|5766x3643
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DbD 2021 Opening Ceremony ARFOR and F-FDTL [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tony Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT