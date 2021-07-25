Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DbD 2021 Opening Ceremony ARFOR and F-FDTL [Image 6 of 6]

    DbD 2021 Opening Ceremony ARFOR and F-FDTL

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Foster 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Forces (ARFOR) and the Forcas de Defesa de Timor-Leste (F-FDTL) interact following the opening ceremony of exercise Dalan ba Dame 2021 in Baucau, Timor-Leste, 26 July. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. First Class Tony Foster, 412th Theater Engineer Command)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    TAGS

    Timor Leste
    F-FDTL
    U.S. Embassy Dili
    Dalan ba Dame 2021
    DbD 2021

