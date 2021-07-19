Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler [Image 2 of 2]

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler

    RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Butler family gathers for a family photo in Heidelberg, Germany. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 09:16
    Photo ID: 6762033
    VIRIN: 210719-F-F3261-0001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 196.13 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler
    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family
    training
    emergency
    crisis
    toddler
    medical response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT