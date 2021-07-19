Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler [Image 1 of 2]

    Preparation meets emergency: Trained hero saves toddler

    RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. United States Transportation Command Patient Movement Requirements Center-East noncommissioned officer in charge, stands in front of his home at the Ramstein Air Base housing community, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 19, 2021. Gonzales successfully responded to a neighbor’s medical emergency a few months prior while relying on emergency training provided by the U.S. Air Force to guide his actions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado)

