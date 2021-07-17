Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Airman selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 4 of 4]

    48th Fighter Wing Airman selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Justin Bennett, 48th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron flight chief, poses for a photo after being selected to be one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the year at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, July 7, 2021. This award recognizes 12 outstanding enlisted personnel for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

