48th Fighter Wing Airman selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Jutin Bennett, 48th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron flight chief, poses for a photo after being selected to be one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, July 7, 2021. This award recognizes 12 outstanding enlisted personnel for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

