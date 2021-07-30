CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Falcocchio, from Bluffton, S.C., right, receives the Blue Jacket of the Quarter plaque from U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, July 30, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:09 Photo ID: 6761837 VIRIN: 210730-N-AW702-0025 Resolution: 2851x2036 Size: 1.96 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: BLUFFTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.