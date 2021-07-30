Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 21 of 27]

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospitalman Lionel DeJesus, from Bronx, N.Y., left, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, July 30, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:10
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

