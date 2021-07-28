Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line faces: Juvats [Image 7 of 9]

    Flight line faces: Juvats

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ray Rodriguez, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons crew team member, finishes re-fragging aircraft flows with Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU-31s at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th AMU, also known as the Juvats, rely on the support from multiple other units such as the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 8th Operations Support Squadron at Kunsan AB to accomplish the air operations at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:53
    Photo ID: 6761393
    VIRIN: 210728-F-SQ280-244
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW

