Senior Airman Isaac Thompson, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels laboratory technician, stands in an aircraft hangar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 28, 2021. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, also known as the Juvats, rely on the support from multiple other units such as the 8th LRS and 8th Operations Support Squadron at Kunsan AB to accomplish the air operations at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 20:53 Photo ID: 6761389 VIRIN: 210728-F-SQ280-122 Resolution: 4404x5504 Size: 4.71 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight line faces: Juvats [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.