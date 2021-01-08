Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210801-N-CW176-1050 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 1, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Zachary Bicknell torques low-pressure turbine bolts on a jet engine on aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 1. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mathew Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6761354
    VIRIN: 210801-M-CW176-1050
    Resolution: 5520x3684
    Size: 902.29 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Jet Engine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT