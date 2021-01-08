210801-N-CW176-1050 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 1, 2021) – Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Zachary Bicknell torques low-pressure turbine bolts on a jet engine on aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 1. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mathew Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6761354 VIRIN: 210801-M-CW176-1050 Resolution: 5520x3684 Size: 902.29 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Jet Engine Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.