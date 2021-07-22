Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Airmen recieve new x-ray equipment [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD Airmen recieve new x-ray equipment

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An explosive ordnance disposal technician plugs a cable into a Guardian 12 Digital Radiographic X-ray system component July 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This new system makes it easier for EOD Airmen to view the internal contents of suspicious, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

