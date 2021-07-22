An explosive ordnance disposal technician uses a touchscreen to zoom in on an image taken with the Guardian 12 Digital Radiographic X-ray system July 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. This new system makes it easier for EOD Airmen to view the internal contents of suspicious, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 17:11 Photo ID: 6761339 VIRIN: 210722-F-oc707-0601 Resolution: 3000x2351 Size: 4.07 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Airmen recieve new x-ray equipment [Image 3 of 3], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.