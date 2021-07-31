Kentucky Army National Guard Maj. Jason Mendez, commander of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, hands off the NCO Sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long, the incoming senior non-commissioned officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 31, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover, released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6761298
|VIRIN:
|210731-Z-UH571-604
|Resolution:
|3008x2000
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Long assumes responsibility of 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Long assumes responsibility of Mountain Warrior battalion
