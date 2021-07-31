Kentucky Army National Guard Maj. Jason Mendez, commander of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, hands off the NCO Sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long, the incoming senior non-commissioned officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 31, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover, released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 16:52 Photo ID: 6761298 VIRIN: 210731-Z-UH571-604 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 2.41 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long assumes responsibility of 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cody Stagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.