    Long assumes responsibility of 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment [Image 3 of 3]

    Long assumes responsibility of 1st Battalion 149th Infantry Regiment

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cody Stagner 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Maj. Jason Mendez, commander of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, hands off the NCO Sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long, the incoming senior non-commissioned officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 31, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover, released)

