Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long addresses 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry for the first time as senior non-commissioned officer July 31, 2021, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 16:52 Photo ID: 6761292 VIRIN: 210731-Z-UH571-224 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long assumes responsibility of Mountain Warrior battalion [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.