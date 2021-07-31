Long assumes responsibility of Mountain Warrior battalion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Will Long addresses 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry for the first time as senior non-commissioned officer July 31, 2021, during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Glover)

    Kentucky National Guard
    1st Battalion 149th Infantry
    Mountain Warrior battalion

