Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling

Latvian Special Operations Forces and U.S. Army Operational Detachment Alpha, 3rd Special Forces Group conduct helocast training during the Northern Strike Exercise at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 31, 2021. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert into a military area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Shipley)

