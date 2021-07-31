Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling [Image 1 of 4]

    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Latvian Special Operations Forces and U.S. Army Operational Detachment Alpha, 3rd Special Forces Group conduct helocast training during the Northern Strike Exercise at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, July 31, 2021. Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert into a military area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Shipley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6761194
    VIRIN: 210731-Z-TO760-0038
    Resolution: 5790x3317
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling
    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling
    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling
    Latvian, U.S. Special Forces Conduct Joint Helocast Training at Camp Grayling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    Super Stallion
    3rd Special Forces Group
    U.S. Army
    Latvia
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT