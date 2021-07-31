U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, meets Col. George Hardy, a Tuskegee Airman, during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21, Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force, leading the way for future aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6761191 VIRIN: 210731-F-HK519-1115 Resolution: 5431x3969 Size: 1.49 MB Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Commander visits EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.