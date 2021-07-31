Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Commander visits EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 2 of 4]

    AFSOC Commander visits EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, meets Col. George Hardy, a Tuskegee Airman, during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21, Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force, leading the way for future aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 11:30
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Commander visits EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Oshkosh
    OSH21
    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

