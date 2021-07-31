Col. George Hardy, left, Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, right, Tuskegee Airmen, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, pose for a photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force, leading the way for future aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2021 11:30
|Photo ID:
|6761190
|VIRIN:
|210731-F-HK519-1118
|Resolution:
|4541x3351
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
