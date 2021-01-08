Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID 19 Awareness [Image 1 of 2]

    COVID 19 Awareness

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the U.S. Army, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Soldiers will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.(U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6761166
    VIRIN: 210801-A-AL574-728
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 596.96 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID 19 Awareness [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID 19 Awareness
    COVID 19 Awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    vaccination
    iii corps
    people first
    covid19
    gettheshot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT