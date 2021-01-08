COVID 19 Awareness

Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the U.S. Army, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Soldiers will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.(U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

