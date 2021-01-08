Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Load Military Vehicles Onto U.S. Ship to Head Home [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers Load Military Vehicles Onto U.S. Ship to Head Home

    GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment load their vehicles onto the U.S. Naval Ship Fisher to start their journey back to Ohio as exercise Forager 21 comes to an end on Guam, Aug. 1, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is a training exercise that enhances our ability to dynamically employ forces to address the full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements across all domains. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

    Ohio National Guard
    Guam
    Ohio
    Army National Guard
    Forager 21
    1-174 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

