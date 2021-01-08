Soldiers Load Military Vehicles Onto U.S. Ship to Head Home

Soldiers and vehicles assigned to 1st Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Regiment line up before loading onto the U.S. Naval Ship Fisher to start their journey back to Ohio as exercise Forager 21 comes to an end on Guam, Aug. 1, 2021. Exercise Forager 21 is a training exercise that enhances our ability to dynamically employ forces to address the full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements across all domains. (Photo by Army Spc. Olivia Lauer)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Location: GU