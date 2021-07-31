Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer [Image 2 of 2]

    Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Stanley Gracyk, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pins the surface warfare supply corps officer designator on Ensign RaeChaun Edwards nametag in Arlington's wardroom July 31, 2021. Edwards qualified as a SWSCO in her first year aboard the Arlington to manage various shipboard operations and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6760998
    VIRIN: 210731-N-PC065-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1008.34 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer
    Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    officer
    Training
    surface warfare officer
    wardroom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT