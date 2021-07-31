Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer

U.S. Navy Lt. Stanley Gracyk, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), pins the surface warfare supply corps officer designator on Ensign RaeChaun Edwards nametag in Arlington's wardroom July 31, 2021. Edwards qualified as a SWSCO in her first year aboard the Arlington to manage various shipboard operations and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 07.31.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN