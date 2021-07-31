Food supply officer qualifies as surface warfare supply corps officer

U.S. Navy Capt. Chris “Chowdah” Hill, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), presents Ensign RaeChaun Edwards a surface warfare supply corps officer certificate in Arlington's wardroom July 31, 2021. Edwards qualified as a SWSCO in her first year aboard the Arlington to manage shipboard operations and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)
