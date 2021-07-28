Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Branches at the Battleship New Jersey [Image 5 of 5]

    Battle of the Branches at the Battleship New Jersey

    CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210728-N-WF272-1647 CAMDEN, N.J. (July 28, 2021) Local Sailors soccer team John Barry’s Thunders, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, pose for a group photo during the Battle of the Branches soccer tournament held at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. The event, coordinated by an American professional soccer club Philadelphia Union, was a friendly 5v5 mini-soccer competition that allowed active duty, reserve and retired service members, DOD civilians, and friends and family to play in honor or memory of all who served in the armed forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 19:27
    Photo ID: 6760978
    VIRIN: 210728-N-WF272-1647
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 973.88 KB
    Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Branches at the Battleship New Jersey [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soccer
    "navy
    "Battleship New Jersey
    NTAG Philadelphia
    battle of the branches"

