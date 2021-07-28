Battle of the Branches at the Battleship New Jersey

210728-N-WF272-1604 CAMDEN, N.J. (July 28, 2021) Command Master Chief Dedrick Walker, right, an England, Ark., native, command master chief of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, secures a goal in a 5v5 mini-soccer game against local U.S. Army soldiers during the Battle of the Branches soccer tournament held at the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. The event, coordinated by an American professional soccer club Philadelphia Union, was a friendly soccer competition that allowed active duty, reserve and retired service members, DOD civilians, and friends and family to play in honor or memory of all who served in the armed forces. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

