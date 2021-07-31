U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Shooting Team, coach junior shooters with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) during the Shooting Team’s Junior Clinic at Camp Perry, Ohio July 31, 2021. The purpose of the clinic was for the USMC Shooting Team to teach junior shooters the fundamentals and safety procedures of competitive shooting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nello Miele)
This work, USMC Shooting Team Coaches the Future [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
