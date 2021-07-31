Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Shooting Team Coaches the Future [Image 6 of 7]

    USMC Shooting Team Coaches the Future

    CAMP PERRY AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    4th Marine Corps District

    A U.S. Marine with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Shooting Team, coaches a junior shooter with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) during the USMC Shooting Team’s Junior Clinic at Camp Perry, Ohio July 31, 2021. The purpose of the clinic was for the USMC Shooting Team to teach junior shooters with the CMP the fundamentals and safety procedures of competitive shooting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nello Miele)

