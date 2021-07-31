USMC Shooting Team Coaches the Future

A U.S. Marine with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Shooting Team, coaches a junior shooter with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) during the USMC Shooting Team’s Junior Clinic at Camp Perry, Ohio July 31, 2021. The purpose of the clinic was for the USMC Shooting Team to teach junior shooters with the CMP the fundamentals and safety procedures of competitive shooting. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nello Miele)

