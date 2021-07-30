Static line jump during airfield seizure at Northern Strike 21

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 21st Special Tactics Squadron at Pope Field, North Carolina, participate in static-line airborne operations as part of an airfield seizure with C-130H Hercules aircraft support from U.S. Air Force Reserve 757th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio during Northern Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, July 30, 2021.

Northern Strike is a multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 21-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held July 31, 2021 through August 14, 2021 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC spans Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, encompassing the capabilities of the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and their combined ranges and airspace. This system of training areas is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, offering integrated training across all domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

