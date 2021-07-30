Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Static line jump during airfield seizure at Northern Strike 21 [Image 24 of 25]

    Static line jump during airfield seizure at Northern Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    110th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 21st Special Tactics Squadron at Pope Field, North Carolina, participate in static-line airborne operations as part of an airfield seizure with C-130H Hercules aircraft support from U.S. Air Force Reserve 757th Airlift Squadron, assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio during Northern Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, July 30, 2021.
    Northern Strike is a multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win. Northern Strike 21-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held July 31, 2021 through August 14, 2021 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC spans Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, encompassing the capabilities of the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and their combined ranges and airspace. This system of training areas is the premier location to replicate the future operating environment, offering integrated training across all domains. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static line jump during airfield seizure at Northern Strike 21 [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

